Lake Malone News

Even though I am on vacation in the sunny south, I have not been able to “sleep late”! What is it that makes you wake up every morning at the same time whether it is a work day or a vacation day? Well, you know I will have to speak to Mother Nature about that! She always has the answers.

Anyway, here I am at the “crack of dawn” watching the sun come up over a large body of water but of course it is not my #1 favorite Lake Malone. The color of the sky is different. It’s kinda a beautiful orange with a lighter touch of yellow around the edges as it comes right up out of the water. You see at the lake the sun comes up over the hill and trees tops across from our house. Maybe that is the reason. Anyway, it is beautiful. Wish I could just package it up and send it to you.

Finally, I am settled! Don’t know why but it seems I am always looking for something. You know how it is. When you go somewhere you put your favorite things in a certain place, never to remember where they are again! That’s okay with somethings but not my NEW BIG BLUE HOODIE! After all the excitement of getting here, hugging everybody I saw and as the Hubby says, “Talking too much”, I put away my things. As the sun was going down, I got a little cool and of course my favorite blue hoodie was nowhere to be found. It was one of my very favorite Christmas presents. I even cried but the Hubby told me that wouldn’t help me find it either. I was so upset I didn’t notice that a terrible storm had rolled in and it was raining “cats and dogs”. The palm trees were evening bending over. I sat in the lobby trying to decide whether it was worth it to go out and look in the car. By this time I had mentioned it to everyone that would listen. One person said, “What is so special” about that hoodie, just buy you another one. They didn’t realize it had KENTUCKY written on the front and it was magic! I know all you people up there in God’s country would understand. So I just gave up and I went to bed!

The next morning I decided to start my routine of walking to the sign out by the gate and look in the car on the way. People, there was a “blue sleeve” just barely sticking out from under the back seat! I won’t mention what the Hubby said when I got back to our “home away from home”! You all know how he is….

I am beginning to get a little bit “home sick” for my buddies that float around the lake. I send my column to some special people that we met here last year and that is the first thing they mentioned, “How are the ducks?” I fed them just before I left and put the “big Tupperware container’ by the door so my neighbor can feed them while I am gone. You know neighbors are wonderful. You need to hug them often and remind them how important they are to you. I can’t do that just yet, you see HE has a new bride and I don’t think she would like it to well.

Must go so I can watch the football “play off” games and you know the Big Blue is rolling on. There is one problem, I can’t watch football and basketball at the same time. For some reason, people can’t understand why I am so crazy about “ball games”! Till next time, I am enjoying the moment and you better do the same. So keep warm and stay happy! Bye now.

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email tulipgreen50@gmail.com.

