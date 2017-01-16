Adairville News

We lost another of our older citizens this past week. Mrs. Katie Bigbee passed. She was a sweet lady. She shared my passion for yard sales. Anytime I had one I could count on her to come by. She raised 13 children and that’s a feat in itself. Go rest high on that mountain dear Mrs. Katie. Your work on earth is done.

Another of our good citizens passed away Tuesday, Mr. Raymond Armistead. I remember when the family moved here and immediately became a part of the community. Mr. Raymond and his buddy from Portland would come in the restaurant when Kim and Mike owned it and I helped out on Sunday. They would always come in after the rush and were always good for some great stories. Loved talking to them. He was an ardent supporter of Adairville. I never asked him for anything that before the week was out, the Chamber would get a check. Mr. Raymond, I will miss you. Keep the boys and rest of the family in your prayers.

Condolences to Joe Hughes in the loss of his sister Sue. So glad he got to go see her last summer. Keep Joe and the rest of the family in your prayers.

I just read that Mrs. Betty Dean passed away today. Remember her family. Mrs. Betty was the heart and soul of Robertson County Funeral Home when it started. When they branched out to Adairville, she was here and worked with the Chamber. Please remember her family as they rejoice in a life well lived.

Remember Rachel Joyce in your prayers. Rachel is slowly getting better. Keep Rachel, along with Johnny, Kim and the rest of the family in your prayers as they tend to her.

I saw on facebook where Gary Bayles had sent condolence to the Armistead family from Hilltop, Ky. I remember Winnie would ride the four wheeler from their farm to Prices Mill. I miss country stores. They had that certain smell about them. Opening up that drink box and feeling that cool air greet you. Getting a bologna sandwich or bologna and crackers. You know it was nothing elaborate but I guess it was just the comraderie of all those people that were making their living on the farm. I went to a funeral visitation recently in Loretta, TN and those people were so much fun. They still have a country store at Five Points where you can get a bologna sandwich. It has been in the family for many years. Just to show what I mean by comraderie, when I left that night I felt part of that family. Lucille even sent me a calendar from the store. I plan on going there one day and enjoying a bologna sandwich and R C Cola.

By Donna Blake Adairville News

