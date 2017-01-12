Hello 2017! Hope all had a happy healthy holiday, when we celebrated Christ’s birthday.

Last week on Tuesday, Myron Gower of Florida, called. As usual it was great hearing from him.

Last week on Thursday, Sherry Harris of Louisville, came down. She and I went and picked up Louise Henderson and met Sue and James Fuller at Webb’s. We had our lunch together, which we really enjoyed.

Last Saturday afternoon, Kathryn Stuart and son James visited awhile. Later pastor Dale and Linda Hanson visited as well. Needless to say I really enjoyed their visit.

The first Sunday in the new year I missed church, which I don’t like to do. Weather being cold and threatening, I decided it was too cold to be out in a wheelchair at church. Maybe the weather will be better this up and coming Sunday.

Our sympathy to Harold Grayson in the death of his wife, Betty. She passed away from this life into her eternal rest by just going to sleep and not waking up. Isn’t that a great way to go? May God bless the family in this special time.

Being the new year we never know what it will bring. We hope for a healthy year and an enjoyable one, but not for bad winter weather.

Keep a happy face and know God loves you. See ya!

By Hazel Fleming Spa News

To contact Hazel Fleming about the Spa News, call 270-755-4523.

