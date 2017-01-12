Lake Malone News

We are finally here. Will tell you all about our trip. Well, you remember we had a few storms before we left. I really think I am writing a “travel adventure” of two stupid people who should have stayed in God’s Country and you know where that is!

Well, as you know we were at the Daughters house and a friend called to tell us that we could not leave because a storm was going to roll in right in our path. So I checked that out and sure enough…..we waited until noon and away we went. The Hubby said, “GOING SOUTH OR BUST”. What does that remind of you?

We were booging right along and the sun was shining and of course all I could think was “where is the rain?” Well when we got about half way to the place we planned to spend the night, the sun went down and Mother Nature dumped so much water on us we could not even see the road signs!

Luckily, I had called a hotel to see if they had a room and they said they would love to have us just drop on by. As we checked in I asked if he knew anywhere to get something to eat CLOSE! You see we stopped for lunch right after we started and waited thirty minutes and got “no food”. You see it was the day after a holiday and nothing was open. The kitchen was backed up….so you know what we did. We drove on. Now here it was after dark and I was starving. They called to see if restaurant was open. People, I ate the most wonderful corn bread, ribs and baked beans I have ever put in my mouth. The corn bread was so good I bought two bags of their mix to bring back home when I come.

We continued to roll on the next day and the Hubby let me drive. Did you notice LET me drive? Have you ever heard of anybody take a nap and tell me how to drive all at the same time?

Well, we are hear at last. Everybody was sick and tired of listening to me about “going south” but people, I will tell you we had to turn on the air conditioner when we got here! Just had to force myself to look out over the ocean and text my Buddy that I could not find the Big Blue basketball game on TV. Ask me if I was upset. So I had to text a friend to find out the score and if you think that is bad, I could not find the NFL channel on the TV schedule. I told the Hubby I might have to get in the car and go home.

I hate to say this but I am not enjoying the moment. I will get busy trying to find out where the “magic button” on this TV set so I can see all my ball games. In the meantime, say a prayer for me cause I am going to need it. Bye now.

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tulip-1.jpg

By Tulip Green Lake Malone News

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email tulipgreen50@gmail.com.

