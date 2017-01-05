Adairville News

2017-A brand new year. I saw this on one of my cousin’s posts on facebook and thought it was worth sharing. If you want 2017 to be your year; Don’t sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out. Make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Throw away what you’ve been cluttering. Unfollow negative people on social media. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Be fierce. Don’t gossip. Show more gratitude. Do things that challenge you. Be brave. I think this is something we could all do and in so doing should make our days better and maybe everyone else’s.

We lost 2 very special ladies during the holidays. Alberta Sanders and Virginia Lloyd.

Granny as I always called Alberta lived next door to my grandparents and was very special in our lives. If you didn’t want to know what Granny was thinking you best not ask. She had an opinion about most everything. When my grandmother was in the hospital once, Thurman and I went over to mow their yard and it was at least 110 degrees outside. When we got finished Granny came over and said it needs raking. I said well it may not get it today. She left and came back with her rake and said I could use hers and Thurman could use my grandmothers and we would get finished quicker. Well, anyone that knows her knows we raked that yard. When my grandmother I missed Chad and he was over Granny’s having a long conversation with her. She helped him work through his grief. We will miss seeing her. Rest in Peace Granny.

Cissy, as I always called Virginia Lloyd was also very special. She was an inspiration to so many young girls as she taught GA’s for so many years. Her love for missions and the Lord was so apparent. She loved the Adairville Baptist Church and Adairville. I am so thankful we honored her this year at the Strawberry Festival. There is a book at the Chamber office museum that mother put together with things that Cissy donated to the Chamber. She worked at the newspaper for many years. She left her footprint on many hearts and will be missed. Godspeed Cissy.

Modern Woodmen of America is sponsoring a fundraiser to help with medical expenses for Charlie Moore as he fights Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia! All proceeds raised by this event will be matched up to $5,000. Dinner is at 6:00 pm at the Adairville School.

Pork chop / steak sandwiches

Baked beans

Chips

Dessert

Drink

Cost of dinner is free with your donation. Auction will begin at 7:00 pm in the school gymnasium.

Please join us in this great cause and help us show this family our love and support! No one should ever have to go through this and out of love we should help in any way we can.

Anyone that would like to donate any items for this auction please contact Lacey Holloway, Kandess Price or Michelle King.

We are hoping to be ready to let bids for the new fire hall by the last of February. That should be perfect timing to be ready to start as soon as the weather breaks.

I watched the movie “Birds” over the weekend and it was definitely a weird feeling since sometimes I feel like we are living it. At daylight and sunset as you look to the sky in Adairville, we could have been the backdrop for that movie. I have done much research as to what can be done to no avail and simply to get some really cold weather to come and stay seems to be the only answer. Until then, don’t look up during those times.

Speaking of weather, as I knock on wood, thank goodness we have gotten this far without any of that white stuff. I hope it continues. As beautiful as it is, it sure does make it hard on everyone that has to be out in it. I have wished in the past for snows on weekends but so many work then now, I can’t really do that anymore. Regardless, we will get just what the good Lord thinks we need and not one bit more or less.

Coffee Bottom Girl

As I was writing about the benefit for Charlie, my mind wandered to how many our community have helped over the years. We have had far too many children that have been riddled with the big C word. I look at so many that we have had benefits for that are now adults, teenagers and I am so thankful for having a hospital like Vanderbilt and St. Judes so close. As I said last week God is still in the miracle business but we are so fortunate to live in a community that not only prays for each other but are willing to get out and work to raise money to help these families. As a young girl whose father had to go to Vanderbilt for brain surgery in the late 50s and whose family had no insurance, I remember Raymond Keeton starting a fund for our family at Joe’s Café. So the history of helping our fellow neighbors goes back a long way in Adairville and the surrounding area. Mr. Keeton was known for doing this and believe me it didn’t go unnoticed when he brought my mother money to help with our expenses. I think that is one of the best parts of living in a community like this. We may disagree about things but when the need is there, we rally to help. I love Adairville and the South Logan Community.

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Blake-Mug.jpg

By Donna Blake Adairville News

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.