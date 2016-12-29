Adairville News

Another Christmas has come and gone. I love Christmas and all the happiness it shares with everyone. I noticed many cashiers that seem tired and maybe down, if you say Merry Christmas to them, it brings out a smile and a return Merry Christmas. If only that spirit could carry on throughout the year, wouldn’t it be wonderful. The love and peace that God gave each and every one by sending His Son to be born of a virgin, live among us, then to be killed and rise again is more love than any of us can comprehend. Yet I know it is true and can’t understand for the life of me how anyone cannot believe.

We had another miracle, a Christmas miracle. On Thursday, the 22nd, Thurman woke me and said he had been awake all night with indigestion. Then a little later, he said he was having trouble breathing. After checking his blood pressure and the machine wouldn’t register it, we went on a flying trip to Russellville ER. By the time I got him checked in, the doctor came out and told me he was unresponsive and they have put him on a respirator and said things didn’t look good. After a trip by Air Evac to Centennial Hospital and several liters of fluid, he was back. He came home on Friday with still elevated blood pressure, but to have gone from doesn’t look good to home in a 24 hour period only shows the power of our God. He is definitely still in the miracle business. All praise to God.

We had tragedy in Adairville that took a good man. On Christmas Eve, Ricky Hutcherson, was hit head on while he was on his tractor. Keep Bunnie Lynn and the rest of his family in your prayers in the days ahead. He was active in the Fish and Game Club and just an all-around good person. Adairville will miss Ricky.

Keep Frank Sears in your prayers. He has had a rough time during Christmas but is on the right track I understand now and just needs to continue healing.

Happy birthday wishes this week to an old Adairville friend, Jasper Clinard turned 84 this week. Hope you had a great day Jasper. We miss seeing you around Adairville.

Let’s keep Charlie Moore in our prayers as he continues the fight to rid his body of leukemia and be in remission. Also, keep his parents and grandparents in your prayers as well. Sickness affects the entire family but when it is your child, it has to be even harder. May God wrap His loving arms around this family as they go through this dark time in their life.

Coffee Bottom Girl

Christmas always brings back those nostalgia feelings of Christmas of days gone by. We always got a sack of fruit, candy and nuts at our church Christmas program compliments of my Aunt Pearlie and Uncle Tuck. Our bus driver, Maurice Jr. would give each of us a bag of fruit, candy and nuts as well. The chocolate covered cherries, chocolate drop candy, bags of nuts to crack and of course the fruit. As I made my fruit salad this year, I thought of what a treat that was during Christmas dinners. The homemade boiled custard, fruit cakes, jam cakes, coconut cake, and banana cake were a staple of those dinners. Everyone had their favorite. But I think most of all was the feeling of family of being a part of something big and comfortable. People who love you despite all your imperfections. They might fuss and fight amongst their selves but don’t let anyone else say something about them. I sometimes the breakdown of the American family has been the undoing of our country. God made the first family, so he meant for families to be integral in our existence. I think if we get back to the basics where family ranks high on our priority list we could see a definite change in a lot of things. I wish you all a blessed New Year. Don’t forget your hog jowl, black-eyed peas, and cabbage on New Years’ Day. It’s not just for good luck. It’s just plain good.

A Hui Hou Kā’Kou

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

By Donna Blake Adairville News

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.

