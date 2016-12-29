Hello, Hello from Never Never Land. Man, what a holiday. I am sure all of you out there loved all the excitement! All the smiles, love and kisses, and the grandchildren saying “I love you Mee Maw”! Don’t you wish you could “bottle” all this wonderful happiness and when we have a “down day” take off the lid and let all those great feelings just flow through the air? Well, I have decided to do just that!

You see I am a positive thinker. And I will let each of you be the same. All you have to do is “jump” out of bed and think positive! Yep, just think about the fun you had putting up that beautiful Christmas tree. Remembering the good times when you were opening those wonderful presents. Then again as you are writing your “thank you” notes to the persons who gave them to you. Yes, just think of the joy they are going to have when they get your note in the mail. Everyone enjoys getting mail.

As the Christmas tree is taken down and the twinkling light are wrapped and put in their place, forget all the troubles you had getting ready. As you exchange those gifts that did not fit, just remember to make out a gift list next year.

Yes, 2017 is just around the corner and once again we will set New Year’s Resolutions. You know some will be kept and some will be forgotten. I haven’t made my resolutions yet but I would like to wish each of you a very wonderful year filled with joy and happiness. And I will give you permission to pass this along to all your friends.

All year I have worn you out telling you to “enjoy the moment”. Well, that was my special gift for this past year and once again, I will again remind you that only you can make each moment special. So as the NIKI commercial says, “JUST DO IT”!

Love you all! HAPPY NEW YEAR.

By Tulip Green Lake Malone News

To contact Tulip Green about the Lake Malone news, email tulipgreen50@gmail.com.

