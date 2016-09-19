Greetings from The Antioch Community.

Remember the Reunion at Elk Lick will be Saturday Sept. 17th. We want you to come. Bring pot luck food to eat. We always have a good time visiting together.

My brother in law James Fuller had cataract surgery on his other eye Monday. Sure hope he does real good.

Harry Epley is having some health problems and tests done. Remember the sick when you pray.

Senior Adults will go to Elkton to eat lunch at L&R Soda Fountain on Friday for lunch. We haven’t been there so we are looking forward to going there. After lunch, we will go to Fairview and see the Jefferson Davis monument.

Remember our Revival begins Sept. 25-28th. Preachers will be Bro. Jimmy Kenner, B.J. Minor, Frank Kent, Tim Nugent and Gary Obertausen. Will have special singing each service. Will be 7 p.m.

Sure enjoyed Ronnie Murphy on Feedback with his harmonica.

Remember we will have movie night on Saturday night Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

Sue (Key) Addison from California is home visiting with her mom, Juanita Key and her son Nathan in Bowling Green, Ky.

We are having a community Fish Fry on October 15 in the Fellowship Hall. Bring a dish that goes with Fish or Dessert one and come and join us. You are welcome to come. We will have good eats and good fellowship.

Mrs. Glenda Williams brought me some plastic tops for our church. we sure do appreciate that very much. We need all the help that we can get.

We have our Fisher House Barrel out now so be sure and save all your change and we will accept bills in our jar. We want to have a good amount of money at the end of the year as it goes for a good cause. Our soldiers and their families at Fort Campbell.

“God’s promises never fail.”

Have a good week.

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOUISE-HENDERSON-1.jpg

By Louise Henderson Antioch News

To contact Louise Henderson about the Antioch News, call 270-755-4460.

To contact Louise Henderson about the Antioch News, call 270-755-4460.