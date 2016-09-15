Hello. It is once again Spa time.

As I am beginning this, there is a big black cloud and a lot of rumbling thunder and lightning. We may be in for a terrible night.

Did you have a good week? We have here. But we have had some bathroom problems for some time. Thankfully as of Friday we do not have any problem. Terry Price of Auburn got everything fixed and am I ever thankful. Need a plumber? I would certainly recommend him.

On Tuesday WKY retired professor Dr. Lynwood Montell of Bowling Green, was down for the day. We got out and did our usual ride around Logan and Todd Counties. We stopped at Webb’s and had our delicious lunch.

While Lynwood and I were out, we saw 2 fields of tobacco set and lots and lots of corn that looked ready to harvest. After all it is fall time, and usually farmers are busy.

Saturday the 17th is when we have our Johnson family reunion, which will be at the activities building at the church. Some will be here by 1:30 p.m. I’m sure and eat around 5 p.m. So hope to see you here. It will be pot luck for eats.

Sorry Marvine Borders has been in the hospital in Bowling Green. She is now home and seems to be doing well.

Thursday, being the day before Judy Jernigan’s birthday, we were with Kathryn Stuart, Judy of course and myself. We enjoyed her birthday lunch at the China Buffet. Martine Brown came in and visited awhile with us. She had already eaten, but at least we got to visit. Judy’s actual birthday was Friday the 9th.

We had 66 in S.S. last Sunday. I didn’t look behind so I don’t know if we had any visitors. If so, good to have you. Come again.

Have a good week and keep the faith. God loves you.

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HAZEL-FLEMING-1.jpg

By Hazel Fleming Spa News

To contact Hazel Fleming about the Spa News, call 270-755-4523.

To contact Hazel Fleming about the Spa News, call 270-755-4523.