Adairville News

As the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 approaches, I think back on that day and what a glorious beautiful blue sky it was that morning. My granddaughter, Emma, spent the night Saturday night and we watched Flight 93. She had lots of questions as we watched and I tried to give her straightforward answers to every question. We watched as families saw the first tower hit and then the second and then the realization that they had loved ones on planes that were destined to crash, first in the pentagon and then some witnessed the bravery of their loved ones as they prevented Flight 93 from crashing into the White House. What a horrible day for America. In the words of FDR in describing Pearl Harbor, this too was a day that would go down in infamy. The questions Saturday night of why does someone hate America so bad they would do such a horrible thing still hold no answer. The questions of why would they die to kill Americans, how can such evil exist still puzzles us to this day. We talked about Allah and how they felt like they were honoring him and how our God is a God of love. That conversation and the movie puzzled my 11 year old granddaughter and I told her it still puzzles me as well.

It seems we have had a few things taken from people’s cars and garages. Please lock your cars, your garages, and your homes. As much as I would like to believe, “It’s not Mayberry anymore”, and I hate that.

The new fire department has hit another snag. The Corp of Engineers lost our paperwork that BRADD sent them and it had to be resent. As soon as we get their approval letter, we will be about a month out from bidding the job. Be in prayer for Jim Humphrey’s partner. Jim is our architect and his partner lost his wife a couple of weeks ago and leaves behind not only her husband but a 9 month old baby. She was in her early 30’s and had battled cervical cancer and been pronounced cancer free and got pregnant and had a baby. While at a conference with her husband, he went to the room to take her and the baby to lunch and found her. She had a brain tumor and died. This family covets your prayers.

Coffee Bottom Girl

Episodes of the past week have made me wonder how we arrived at this point. The total lack of respect for authority of some have clearly shown me that we have evolved into a society that believes we have to answer to no one. If any grownup had told me something when I was a kid, I would have done it. That’s just the way it was. I remember one night at dinner, I said I was going to a dance at the community house that night. My daddy said no, you’re not going. I said why and that I was. He calmly looked at me and said fine just be sure and pack before I left. I said what are you talking about and again calmly he said “It appears you are old enough to make your own decisions, so you are old enough to live on your own, because as long as you sit at my table, you will do as I say.” Well, needless to say I didn’t go to the dance that night. But things like that taught me lessons that have served me well. Too bad we have many today that need someone to tell them to pack their bags.

A Hui Hou Kā’Kou

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

