Logan County News

Only a few weeks to go and we will finally have election day in the USA. Will we elect our first woman President or will it be the most unpredictable man in the history of this noble office? I expect that following the election that many changes will come to the process of electing our top leader. The selection of candidates for each party and the election process is far too long and way too costly. That process can be changed for the better. Below are a few things I would put into play before the next four years goes by.

1#. I would have a distinguished panel of American citizens draw up a new qualifying form. I would include as requirements to run for President that a copy of ones’ income taxes for the past ten years be included. I would also require the full disclosure of any law suites and/or judgements rendered against you. I would require full disclosure of any revenue that comes from foreign businesses, foreign individuals and foreign countries. I would require the candidate’s participation in all nationally required debates or forums. (They can’t pick and chose.) Probably the application form would entail at least 25 or more questions and requirements.

2#. All media would be restricted to accepting paid ads no sooner than three months before the respective party primaries. No candidates can go on any talk shows or hold any campaign events until they have been certified as a candidate

3#. June 1st of the Presidential election year candidates will submit their application form along with all necessary documents.

4#. June 25 candidates are certified to run in their party primary.

5#. July 1 candidates kick off their campaigns.

6#. August 1 is the first national party primary day for each party. The two top vote getters in each party primary will be declared candidates for their party’s nomination runoff.

7#. September 1 is the second party primary day-runoff election. The top vote getter in each party primary shall be declared the official nominee of their respective party.

8#. September between the 10-30 of the month each party will hold their official national convention. They will conduct their party program, select a Vice Presidential candidate and carry out necessary party business.

9#. October 1 the official campaigns of each party and their candidates will begin.

10# November 1 the national election day for President shall be held.

The election process will be publicly funded with no private donations from individuals or PACs.

Systems similar to the one listed above have been put into place and are working in many European Countries. Corruption and the rich buying influence have been greatly diminished. The system cuts down on the campaigns lasting for longer and longer periods of time. It is worth a try.

By Dick Dickerson Logan County News

To contact Dick Dickerson about the Logan County News, call 615-389-5495 or email dickdickerson100@aol.com.

