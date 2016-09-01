Adairville News

Lots of excitement in Adairville this past Sunday. I received a text from John Keith Smith on Wednesday saying they had located the 1927 Fire Truck that Adairville had owned at one time and he sent pictures. I was a little skeptical at first. John Keith and Brent Holman flew to London, Kentucky on Saturday to look at it. Well, the title clearly said Adairville Fire Department and also had an inscription on the truck. They had restored it and painted it a bright yellow. Anyway, after a little negotiating they bought the truck and it was delivered on Sunday afternoon to a crowd waiting for its return. Flags were flying and cheers broke out as it was unloaded at the fire hall and driven to the front of Barnes Insurance where the original fire station was located. It was the coolest thing that has happened in a very long time. We had Paul Mayes and Leroy Dickerson, two of our oldest firemen, there for pictures. The firemen are having a fundraising campaign to pay for this truck. We need to raise $8500 to pay back the person that wrote the check for the truck. Some have already made a donation, and if you would like to donate you can send it to City Hall made payable to Adairville Fire Department and we will make sure it is given to the fire department or you can give it to Jim Trimble, Teddy Smith or Brent Holman. There will be some fundraisers forthcoming so make plans to attend and give.

Fall ball is starting up at the park. I know Paula and Donald have been working hard on getting this up and going. Everybody be sure and tell them a big thank you for a good year at the Adairville Park.

Coffee Bottom Girl

I attended the Governor’s Local Issues Conference in Louisville last week and at the welcome from the Louisville Mayor, he showed some film footage of Muhammed Ali’s funeral and talked about how the city had worked together to make this happen. As I sat watching that I thought about all the good things that this man had done but I couldn’t help but think about the amount of money he had made in his boxing career and yet he refused to fight for his county during the Vietnam War. I’m sure there were many that weren’t sure what they were fighting for just like him but fought just the same. I had two brother in laws that fought in that war and came home to a country that didn’t appreciate them. They didn’t get rich fighting for their country and didn’t get much acknowledgement. Actually they were persecuted for something out of their control. If there is anything this ole Coffee Bottom Girl learned as a very young girl, it was to show respect for the flag, stand for the National Anthem and in all ways show allegiance to this country. I have had way too many men in my family that risked their lives in past wars that we might have freedom but with freedom comes responsibility and part of that responsibility is to show allegiance to our country.

A Hui Hou Kā’Kou

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

By Donna Blake Adairville News

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.

