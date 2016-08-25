Adairville News

Welcome sunshine after lots and lots of rain. The relief from the humidity is great as well. I don’t know about everyone else but our yard has required 2 mowings a week. Good thing the price of gas is low or we might be spending a fortune on mowing.

I want to make sure everyone knows about the Adairville website. It is www.adairvilleky.us and the gallery contains lots of pictures. Everyone seems to be enjoying the ones on Facebook.

I heard Larry Scott had come home. I know he was glad to be there. It has been an ordeal for him. Glad to have you back in Adairville, Larry.

Congratulations go out to Miranda and Cole Brooks on the birth of their baby Chevy Coleman Brooks. Also, to the proud grandparents Rose and Charlie Ellis. Now Rose you know you won’t be able to tear yourself away from that baby. You all just need to move back. We all miss you both.

I saw JoAnn Gore at our cousin Faye Gore’s funeral a week or so ago. She grew up in Coffee Bottom along with Faye and me. Our major interaction with others was to go to Adairville on Saturday night for groceries and then church on Sunday and of course Sunday afternoon gatherings at someone’s house. As I watched some of the pictures at the funeral there were our GA pictures at the coronation. That was a big deal. My sister, being the good child, went on to be Queen with a Sceptor. I never even got to be Queen. It was too much memorizing for me. I enjoyed the brownies that Madelyn Pitt always made which kept me in GA’s but that didn’t get me crowned Queen. All those memories flooded back as I watched the video at the funeral home. Great memories even if I was unruly. Of course the family was half expecting me to have a phone call during the service. During her mother’s service several years ago, I forgot to turn my phone off and right in the middle of the service it went off with Sweet Home Alabama ringtone and I could not find it in my purse. The last remaining great aunt cut her eyes at me but she wasn’t fooling me. There was laughter in her eyes more than madness.

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

By Donna Blake Adairville News

To contact Donna Blake about the Adairville News, call 270-772-2175.

