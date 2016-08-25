Logan County News

Hello my friends! I am back on a trial basis. I suffered a stroke in my sleep on July 19, which happened to have been the morning of my birthday. (What a birthday!) I awoke to difficulty getting out of bed, staggering and being unable to get out of a chair. My voice was also distorted. I felt terrible and had absolutely no energy. I eventually went to the emergency room at North Crest Hospital in Springfield. After a couple of tests I was admitted into the hospital for the next several weeks.

It seems that my heart was not pumping just right and ultimately a new type of blood thinner was the answer. It seems that I avoided more serious damage due to the fact that I was taking an aspirin each day. Ultimately I was assigned several good therapists that did a lot to help me. I also watched both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions in the hospital

Since returning home I have spent a great deal of time in the bed – sleeping, watching the Olympics, sleeping more, therapy, sleeping more and finally in the last few days getting a little energy back. I can now get up out of a chair, walk short distances with a cane, talk much better and went to Wally World to buy! (I rode one of their electric carts.)

One of the things I noticed more than ever was how kind the people of Logan County are. Everyone has been so helpful. I want to thank a few of those. Wally World – cashier Tammy Keeling; Dylan Coonts from Dunmor who is a mechanic, landscaper and Volunteer Fire Fighter; Terri Holliday from the Grapevine; David Scantland at Walmart; Robert and Mary Page who have been with Walmart for 15 years; Chad Johnson who is a mail carrier in Olmstead and so many others. I will say more later.

THINGS ON MY MIND – I have long supported the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution. But for President Jimmy Carter has made some strong statements that have made me stop and think on this topic. “Every day in the US, 17 children are killed by gunfire. That’s about 6,000 children each year, compared with about 3,000 a year that died at the height of the polio epidemic of the 1950s. We rose up as a society to fight against polio. Why do we not act more forcefully to halt today’s even greater scourge?”

“Love Comes Naturally. Hate Is Learned.” Of the 10 states with the highest poverty rates 8 of them are so-called “Right to work” states. 1) Mississippi:20.1%, 2) Louisiana: 18.3%, 3) Alabama: 16.7%, 4) Texas: 16.2%, 5) Arkansas: 15.9%, 6) Oklahoma: 15.6%, 7) Arizona: 15.2% & 8) Tennessee: 15 %.

I would like to thank all the correspondents that came to lunch at my home recently. What a wonderful group of good folks. I did not get to do too much other than walk with my cane from the drawing room to the dining room. I even ate a small meal. I got to meet the charming Tulip Green for the second time. She sure is a cute, charming and highly intelligent young lady!

My weight loss since Christmas is now 85 lbs. I have gone from a 5X shirt to a 2X shirt. I have gone from a 56 size pants to a 44 size. My goal is to lose at least 125 lbs. That means about 40 lbs more and a large size shirt. (No more paying extra for the extra large sizes. My reason for the trip to Walmart was to get some cloths that are close to the correct sizes. When I get down to a more proper size then some nicer clothes.

Hopefully my voice has returned well enough that I can soon return to WRUS Radio and join my favorite “radio maestro.” I have missed the show a great deal. I want to talk politics and share some more predictions. Remember I predicted 16 in the race for the Republican nominee. People thought I was nuts but I hit the nail on the head. I also predicted Trump would be the Republican nominee and again people laughed. Well, he did it. I also predicted Hilary as the Democratic nominee and she did it. Now only about 70 days to go and we will know the winner.

Till next time. Good night Mrs. Callabash where ever you are!

By Dick Dickerson Logan County News

To contact Dick Dickerson about the Logan County News, call 615-389-5495 or email dickdickerson100@aol.com.

