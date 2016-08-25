Antioch News

Greetings from The Antioch Community.

Sure feels nice this morning as it is cooler.

Our Revival starts September 25th. Bro. Jimmy Kenner will be there on Sunday. Will have a different speaker each night. Think Bro. Tim Nugent will be there Thursday night with the Mt. Pleasant church choir doing the singing. Will have more information a little later. You are invited to come and be with us.

Bro. Albert and Avanel Clardy’s daughter, Tonia, and her family have been visiting their parents.

Our seniors didn’t get to make our trip out to eat this month. Maybe next month.

Jennifer Delk is busy working on the Samaritan Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box. If you have any empty shoe boxes, she would love to have them. She also needs help with paying for the postage, which is $7 for each shoe box when they are filled up. You can put toys, including a doll, ball or stuffed animals, school supplies, toothbrush and tooth paste, combs, jewelry, eraser, wash cloths and Ivory soap.

Children’s ministry will start on Sept. 14. There will be a planning meeting on August 29th to get everything ready at 6 p.m.

I talked by phone on Saturday to my granddaughter in Nashville as it was her 19th birthday.

Then I talked to my Brother-in-law on Sunday as he was celebrating his 85th birthday in Branson, Mo. He said he was doing okay. Course he still misses Mera Dean, his wife and my sister. She will be gone four years the 10th of September. Time sure passes by so fast.

Ernie drove Dolores and I to the Tops last week. If you would like to come and visit with us, it is free. Tops stands for “Take Off Pounds Sensibly.” If you need to lose some weight, why not come and join us? We are a group of Christian ladies and we will make you feel right at home and encourage you all we can. The price to join is $32 a year. We weigh in from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The lesson starts at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday morning in the dining room at Logan Memorial Hospital.

We still have sick people in our church family. So remember them in your prayers.

Juanita Key wasn’t able to attend church on Sunday.

Do thy duty, that is best; leave unto the Lord the rest.

I put up some corn last week. Sure like to got me. But thankful that the coons and deer let us have some this year.

Have a good week.

By Louise Henderson Antioch News

To contact Louise Henderson about the Antioch News, call 270-755-4460.

