Adairville News

Every day gets us one day closer to spring and depending on which groundhog you choose, Puxatawney Phil or Chattanooga Chuck, it could go either way about 6 more weeks of bad weather. As I drove to work that morning I saw Adairville Alejandro, my name for the Adairville groundhog. I use that name because they come out for mating season and Alejandro sounds pretty romantic. Anyway, he had met his demise on the side of the road so he did not see his shadow which says to me Adairville should be on the way to spring. Don’t laugh, makes as much sense to me as dressing one in a tux in Pennsylvania. Just hope spring makes an early appearance.

Well you know the song “Don’t blink” talking about how fast children grow up, the same can be said about Super Bowl 51. I dosed off in the third quarter thinking Atlanta had it wrapped up. I woke up with just minutes to go and kept blinking as I looked at the score and asked Thurman “What happened?” Actually I believe the Patriots forgot to come out the first half and the Falcons forgot to come out the second half. Mark it for one in the record books. I am not a Lady Gaga fan but thought she did a great halftime show. Liked her patriotic songs at the first and the chorography was fantastic and the drone light show was spectacular. The company that did that is a small company from Tennessee. Way to go. It was awesome. The commercials were pretty good too. I really enjoyed some more than others. I especially loved the Spuds Mackenzie ad, probably because he’s a blast from the past.

Keep our sick in your prayers, Charlie Moore, Aarah Harlan, Dale Fuston, Hank Horlander, Bill Henderson, Della Jackson, Dorothy Burney, Susan Harlan, Herman England to name a few.

The Chamber is compiling recipes for a cookbook for Adairville and South Logan. We can have 200 recipes, so get out your best recipes and send them to my email at tblake@logantele.com or drop them off at City Hall or The Grapevine. We want to get this ready for sale at the Strawberry Festival this year so don’t put it off. Get them in quickly. We want it to serve as a representation of the great cooks in South Logan. The other category is going to be used exclusively for strawberry recipes. Get them to us as quick as possible. The faster we get them in could mean a discount from the company.

So proud of our college young people. The following made the Dean’s List or President’s List. Shelby Baldwin, Alyssa M. Lowe*, Brianna Wooden, John Wright, Brooke Barnes, Jacob M. Burton, Kelsey M. Bond, Jessica M. Link, Victoria G. Mills*, Christina S. Link*

Coffee Bottom Girl

I found out a few days ago that the home of one of my great aunts has been sold and they intend to tear the house down. I was given permission to take one last look at the old house. After talking to the owner’s father, I asked how soon it would be torn down. He said it would be a while before that happened so I am planning a cousin’s Saturday to go back in the house and reminisce. If we can wait till March or April may even have a picnic in the yard. It is one of those houses that hold so many childhood memories of my maternal grandmother’s family. There were so many meals eaten there, so many ballgames played there, so many card games played there, so much fun had there. I remember swinging in the swing hung from a rope in the big oak tree. You could swing so high and touch the leaves with your toes. I would spend the night there with my cousin Faye and we would play outside from daylight to dark. After dark we would catch lightening bugs and put them in a jar and they were our night light. We played house, made mud pies and let them dry on the well house. We aggravated the pigs, the chilckens, the dogs, the cats and anything else that crossed our path or until Aunt Nene intervened. At night we took a pan bath before crawling into those fresh washed, starched, and ironed sheets and you better believe we would be clean because she would check. We were just like Dolly Parton in her book. You washed down as far as possible and up as far as possible and then you washed possible. It breaks my heart that kids today will never experience those great times. I realize we live in a different world and I’m all for progress but I sure believe it would be good for my children and grandchildren to know those simpler times.

A Hui Hou Kā’Kou

“May the road rise up to meet you

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm upon your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

By Donna Blake Adairville News

