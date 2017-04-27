Kentucky Regional Fishing Tournaments send 64 high schools to KHSAA State Championship

Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, and The Bass Federation (TBF), partnered with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) to present the 2017 KHSAA bass fishing regional tournaments on Saturday. More than 390 teams across Kentucky competed in four different regional tournaments with the goal of advancing to the KHSAA State competition.

The top 16 teams in Region 1 that advanced to the KHSAA State Championship from Lake Barkley were:

1st: Muhlenberg County High School – Taylor Harris and Braxten Beasley, five bass, 23-4

2nd: McCracken County High School – Daniel Schroeder and Wesley Dunn, five bass, 15-10

3rd: Trigg County High School – Robert Deason and Andrew Greene, five bass, 14-12

4th: Marshall County High School – Gavin Grant and Tanner Martin, five bass, 14-12

5th: Logan County High School – Christian Wright and Darin Obenchain, five bass, 14-7

6th: McCracken County High School – Austin Braboy and Ethan Carson, five bass, 14-6

7th: Madisonville North Hopkins High School – Hunter Purdy and Caleb Gibson, five bass, 14-3

8th: Calloway County High School – Cole Emerson and Zach Martin, five bass, 14-1

9th: Calloway County High School – Dylan Bell and Jacob Hudgin, four bass, 13-13

10th: Henderson County High School – Ethan McCracken and Paxton McGraw, five bass, 13-5

11th: Marshall County High School – Conor Washburn and Riley Harris, four bass, 12-12

12th: McCracken County High School – Sarah Morehead and Noah Heine, five bass, 12-11

13th: Logan County High School – Dewight Johnson and Connor Barnes, four bass, 12-9

14th: Calloway County High School – Allen Mullins and Colton Noel, five bass, 12-5

15th: Ohio County High School – Zach Cruze and Stetson King, five bass, 11-11

16th: Franklin-Simpson High School – Luke Bunch and Dalton Harris, three bass, 11-9

Full results for Region 1 can be found at HighSchoolFishing.org.

High school anglers were competing with the goal of advancing to the KHSAA State competition. Fifty percent of the number of boats entering the regional, not greater than 16 boats from any region, advanced to the State competition. The full KHSAA bass fishing rules can be found here. The KHSAA State competition is scheduled for May 12-13 on Kentucky Lake at Kentucky Dam Marina, located at 466 Marina Drive in Gilbertsville, Kentucky.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2017 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW conducts more than 274 bass-fishing tournaments annually across the United States and sanctions tournaments in Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW” television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

About The Bass Federation

The Bass Federation Inc., (TBF) is a member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. TBF is owned by those we serve and dedicated to the sport of fishing. The Federation is the largest and oldest, organized grassroots fishing, youth and conservation organization there is. TBF, our affiliated state federations and their member clubs conduct more than 20,000 events each year and have provided a foundation for the entire bass fishing industry for more than 45 years. TBF founded the Student Angler Federation and the National High School Fishing program in 2008 to promote clean family fun and education through fishing. Visit bassfederation.com or highschoolfishing.org and “LIKE US” on Facebook.

About The Kentucky High School Athletic Association

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association was organized in 1917 and is the agency designated by the Kentucky Department of Education to manage high school athletics in the Commonwealth. The Association is a voluntary nonprofit 501(c)3 organization made up of 278 member schools both public and private. The KHSAA sanctions 43 state championships in 13 sports and 4 sport-activities, licenses and trains over 4,000 officials, provides catastrophic insurance for its more than 70,000 member school student-athletes, as well as overseeing coaching education and sports safety programs.