Police searching for armed and dangerous man

Police are searching for an armed and dangerous man last seen traveling on the Chandlers, Bucksville, Cemetery or Morgantown Roads. Eric Reeves, 46, of the 2885 Bucksville Road in Auburn has a warrant from Probation & Parole for probation violations and a dangerous drug warrant from the state of Indiana. Reeves has numerous convictions including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He has been seen by citizens in the Auburn-Chandlers area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is requesting any information that may help in the arrest of Reeves. If you have any information, please contact law enforcement immediately. Do not try to attempt to make contact with Reeves. You can call the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 270-726-2244, the Logan County Emergency Communications Center at 270-726-4911 or call 911.

Reeves is described as:

Height: 5’8

Weight: 185

Blue eyes, brown hair and may have some facial hair.