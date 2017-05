A local woman lost control of her automobile on Friday, April 28, striking a tree and having to be transported to Logan Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Destiny Dugent, 33, of Sneed Street in Lewisburg, was traveling east on Stacker Street when for an unknown reason lost control of her automobile and left the shoulder of the roadway.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident, as did the Lewisburg Fire Department and Logan County EMS.