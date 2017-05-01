‘Be Our Guest’

The annual Logan County middle school musical wrapped up production on Monday with several school-day performances for students in the Logan County school district.

In all, the middle school actors from all five county elementary school performed 10 times – five times for the general public and five times.

Actors practiced three days a week for several weeks leading up to the performances, which started Thursday night.

The musical used a new venue this year, New Vision Community Church on McDougal Way just off the bypass.

Photos by OJ Stapleton|NDL Belle, played by Campbell Hamilton, reads to townschildren during the play “Beauty and the Beast.” The annual Logan County middle school musical production wrapped up on Monday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_1550.jpg Photos by OJ Stapleton|NDL Belle, played by Campbell Hamilton, reads to townschildren during the play “Beauty and the Beast.” The annual Logan County middle school musical production wrapped up on Monday. Gaston, played by Joshua Lawrence, talks with LeFou, played by Brennan Christmas during Monday’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast.” http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_1554.jpg Gaston, played by Joshua Lawrence, talks with LeFou, played by Brennan Christmas during Monday’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast.” Maurice, played by Jaxon Kenner, is attacked by wolves in the woods during Monday’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast.” http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_1562.jpg Maurice, played by Jaxon Kenner, is attacked by wolves in the woods during Monday’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast.” The Beast, played by Sammy Henley; Mrs. Potts, played by Mallory Shoemake; Chip played by Lily Bibb, Lumiere played by Reece Sears; and Cogsworth, played by Isadora Perez; discuss what to do about their new guest in the castle. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_DSC_1572.jpg The Beast, played by Sammy Henley; Mrs. Potts, played by Mallory Shoemake; Chip played by Lily Bibb, Lumiere played by Reece Sears; and Cogsworth, played by Isadora Perez; discuss what to do about their new guest in the castle.

Logan middle school students perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’

By OJ Stapleton [email protected]

