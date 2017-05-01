Motion to chastise Auburn animal ordinance dead

An ordinance requiring all large animals to wear diapers as they trot through the city limits of Auburn is bothering Logan County Magistrate Dickie Carter, who wants fiscal court to stand against the city’s law, despite not being in its jurisdiction to do so.

The First District Magistrate made a motion at the Tuesday, April 25 fiscal court meeting asking that county attorney Joe Ross send a letter on behalf of the fiscal court to the Auburn City Council suggesting the body rescind its ordinance. Carter believes the ordinance places a hardship upon one group of people. His fellow magistrates would not agree on the motion, killing it by lack of a second before it ever began.

One magistrate agreed with Carter, but did not vote for his motion. “I agree with you (Carter),” said magistrate Jo Orange, whose district covers the City of Auburn. “But I don’t know if the county government is in the position to tell a city what to do.”

The ordinance, claims Carter, targets the Amish community rather the City of Auburn intentionally meant to do that or not, he said.

“This ordinance is making it hard on the Amish traveling through Auburn. The county needs to be a bit kinder. These horses are their (Amish) mode of transportation. Manure doesn’t last as long as trash thrown from our vehicles,” Carter said.

The City of Auburn amended its animal ordinance in 2014 to include collection devises on large animals traveling through the city. The council made the change when they couldn’t get the Amish community to clean up after their horses. The problem had been going on for several years before any action official was taken. Since that time, over 20 Amish individuals have been cited for violating the ordinance, while two have been jailed for failure to pay the fines and court costs associated with the citation.

“I am not getting into the middle of that,” said magistrate Thomas Bouldin, with magistrate Jack Crossley agreeing. “There is a lot the Amish could do differently,” said Crossley adding, “I am not one to tell another city what to do.”

Magistrates Barry Joe Wright and Drexel Johnson were quiet during the court meeting.

“This has hit the Amish harder than anyone else,” said Carter. “We are going to overload our already crowded jails with Amish men and women and our county doesn’t need this. This ordinance should be rescinded.”

Several Amish individuals are scheduled to appear in District Court Wednesday, May 24 for violating the ordinance.

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

