Three arrested at Morgantown Road trailer park

Two men and one woman were arrested April 27 at a trailer park located on Morgantown Road in Russellville. James Brooks, 46, and Michael Embry, 54, both of Morgantown, were taken into custody along with Kimberly Hines, 42, of Adairville.

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department were called out to 2290 Morgantown Road at 10:03 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. When they arrived on scene they located Brooks, who they found to have an active warrant out of Butler County for first degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, criminal trespass and persistent felony offender.

Deputies also located Hines at the address. She was also wanted on an active warrant out of Warren County for failure to appear in court. Embry, who was also at the address, removed a pill bottle from his person while deputies were searching his vehicle. The bottle held a controlled substance, which he attempted to hide in another vehicle.

Embry was arrested for first degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), tampering with physical evidence and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

Stolen credit cards were recovered from Embry when searching his wallet.

Deputy Kevin Saunders was the arresting officer. He was assisted by Deputy Ed Higgins, as well as the Russellville Police Department.

Brooks, Hines and Embry were all lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.

Michael W. Embry
Kimberly D. Hines
James D. Brooks

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.