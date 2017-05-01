Summer Feeding program kicks off, needs your help

Community Action of Southern Kentucky will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program once again June and July 2017. The program helps make sure that children in Russellville get enough to eat through the summer months. Meals will be distributed at various locations through the city to children free of charge throughout the summer and if you want to help, all you have to do is volunteer.

More than 21 million children in the country receive free and reduced price meals during the school year, but when summer rolls around, only about 1 in 10 of those kids (3 million) gets free meals through federal summer feeding programs. Clearly, there is a gap that needs filling. Enter USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. Kids are at higher risk of going hungry during the summer months, and the USDA is working to fill that void. USDA alone, however, cannot accomplish the important work of feeding our low-income kids. You and your organizations have an important role to play.

Faith-based, community and private nonprofit organizations are pivotal in the lives of needy children. And schools, churches, recreation centers, playgrounds, parks, and camps are all eligible and encouraged to serve summer meals in neighborhoods with a high percentage of low-income families. These locations, by their very nature, offer safe and familiar environments and are places children gather when school is out.

If you want to become involved, a site supervisor training date has been set for the Logan County Public Library, 225 Armory Drive in Russellville Thursday, May 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. If you have been wondering what the Summer Feeding Program is all about, you can show up at this training and have your questions answered. Please bring everyone that will be involved in your site to train. It is fast, easy and free to become a site supervisor and very rewarding. The more sites there are, the more children can be fed. You can set up at a church, park, your front yard, and just about anywhere. You can select a time to serve meals that fits in with your schedule.

“You have to think, in the summertime when those kids aren’t being fed at school, people that are receiving food stamp benefits-those don’t change,” said Crystal Bell of Community Action of Southern Kentucky. By serving these meals, we hope to help. Also, some parents might work all day and a good meal is hard for some of these children to get. This just helps to keep them from going hungry.”

Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc., is a non-profit corporation. Federal, state, and local government funding, private contributions, and user fees enable the agency to provide a comprehensive range of human services to residents in the Barren River area, especially those confronting issues of poverty. Community Action is governed by a board of directors, representing elected officials, community representatives, and low income citizens and advocates. Professional and dedicated support staff are assigned to the various programs in each county. With a budget and assets over $20 million, Community Action maintains approximately 40 program facilities in a 10-county area.

