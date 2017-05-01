Celebrate Small Business Week

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating small business week. Small businesses mean jobs, dollars and economic growth for our local economy.

Across the U.S., more than one-half of Americans own or work for a small business. And the small businesses create two out of every three jobs each year.

These numbers, though, only represent a portion of what the small business means in many of our communities. Small-business owners support local events and causes. The owners and employees are the workers at many of these events, business owners often serve in elected positions and on voluntary boards and committees.

Small business brings needed goods and services to our communities. Instead of us having to travel long distances, we can instead stop in our local store for what we need.

Starting a business is a dream of many. Small businesses can mean big things for an individual and his or her family. It also can mean big things for the community and our country.

Tell a small business owner how much you appreciate them and continue to buy local.