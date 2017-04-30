RHS competes in state STLP competition

On Wednesday April 12, 2017, Russellville Junior/Senior High School students traveled to Rupp Arena in Lexington for the State STLP (Student Technology Leadership Program) Competition and Microsoft/Certiport/Dell Certipalooza.

The following students attended: Camille Hendley, Nelson Suiter, Madison Rose, Allison Sadler, Elly Myers, Katie Ray Holloman, Anna Shoulders, Maleah Buckner, Ashley Pitts, Taryn Gray, Hunter McDowell, Addie Mosier, and Cassidy Farwick. The results for the STLP State Competition were as follows: Nelson Suiter was invited to State with his manipulated image “Summer Break at the Farm”. Ashley Pitts and Taryn Gray were invited to Level 2 with “Project Pathway” which highlighted all CTE programs offered to RJSHS students. They created a brochure that was taken to Frankfort by Ashley McGinnis; they created introductory videos of each class/teacher; and created a website for more information. Cassidy Farwick and Addison Mosier were invited to Level 2 with “Meet the Panthers” which incorporated videos of all RJSHS teachers embedded into QR Codes and placed on a website they created. Hunter McDowell was also invited to be part of the Social Media after an interview last fall. He was able to use Twitter to keep the participants and observers up-to-date on all things happening in the moment at Rupp Arena. He received the Social Media Team Award.

Madison Rose received the KYSTE Mary Grace Jaeger Award Outstanding STLP Senior in the amount of $1,000, “for demonstrating outstanding achievement in leadership and dedication for learning with technology”. Microsoft/Certiport/Dell Certipalooza: Tests Passed/Certificates Earned at Rupp Arena consisted of: Allison Sadler – Microsoft Office Specialist Word 2013; Maleah Buckner – Microsoft Office Specialist Word 2016; and Ellyn Myers – Microsoft Office Specialist Word 2013 and PowerPoint 2013.

All Students in attendance had many opportunities to participate in live events like “Fiber Splicing” with AT&T and “Maker Spaces”. Congratulations, students, we are Panther Proud!