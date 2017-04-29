RHS band performs at WKU

The Russellville High School Concert Band traveled to Western Kentucky University to perform at the KMEA Concert Band Assessment and performed on Friday, April 14.

Below is a list of these students: Zach Baker, Olivia Bollenbecker, Sharay Booze, Noah Brown, Cole Celsor, Amariah Christie, Cecily Christie, Austin Coursey, Sam Cundiff, Ryanna Day, Haley Elliott, Brendan Farlee, Ashlee Gilbert, Dakota Hamilton, Jayden Hammer, Katie Ray Holloman, Brennan Hughes, Kaleigh Hughes, Madison Hyams, Brandon Johns, Carson Kash, Brett Kinser, Logan Long, Emma McReynolds, Hunter Moneypenny, Jocelynn Morris, Laura Mullen, Will Mullen, Shayla Oberhausen, Lillibeth Pacheco, Tony Pacheco, Katie Paul, Ethan Paul, Dillon Porter, Julyza Ramirez, Jackson Rust, Rian Saul, Kaylee Silvey, Ma’Leigha Stovall, Allison Tatum, MyDuyen Tran, James Waller, Brandy West, Lucy Wilkinson, Adam Williams, Kyran Williams, and Mark Wynn. Both the middle school and high school programs received Proficient ratings for their performances! The RHS Concert Band is under the direction of Brian E. Brown, Director of Bands, Russellville Independent Schools.

