RHS students participate in APES

Russellville High School 10th grade students participated in the American Private Enterprise System which is a program designed to give students the opportunity to gain insight into the business world.

The American Private Enterprise Youth Program is developed and coordinated by the Kentucky Council of Cooperatives and the University of Kentucky, College of Agriculture, Agricultural Economics Department. A primary program objective is to provide high school students with an appreciation of cooperatives as one of the important forms of doing business in the American enterprise system.

For outstanding young people who excel in this program, the council provides a limited number of all-expense-paid scholarships to attend the Kentucky Youth Seminar each summer, a program developed and conducted jointly by the council and the university. At the Kentucky Youth Seminar, students compete for over $10,000 in scholarships and cash prizes. Participants are invited to share their experiences with council members at special meetings and also in meetings of member cooperatives and other groups. This year the APES hosts were Logan Aluminum and Robey Farms.

Students chosen to participate in this event were as follows: Maleah Buckner, Javier Bullock, Camron Caldwell, Mia DeVinney, Katie Ray Holloman, Ellie Myers, Jacob Naylor, Ashley Pitts, Anna Shoulders, and Jeffery Steele. Congratulations to those chosen to represent Russellville High School this year!

Photo submitted Russellville's Javier Canales Bullock gets "hands on" experience at Robey Farms.