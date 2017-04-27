Logan man charged with first degree sexual abuse of minors

William Adcock, 54, of Russellville, was arraigned on Monday, April 24, waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, and his case is now heading to the Grand Jury. Adcock is being charged with one count of first degree sexual abuse, one count of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, possession/view of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, assault fourth degree and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a police report, a woman had contacted Logan County’s Emergency Communications Center advising her boyfriend (Adcock) had photos of her 12-year-old daughter with her private parts exposed on his cell phone. The complainant had located the photos when Adcock had gone to the bathroom. While law enforcement were en-route to the residence, the woman claimed Adcock came out of the bathroom, grabbed her hands and bent her wrist back, obtaining the cell phone and erasing the photos. According to the police report, Adcock later admitted to officers that he took the photos and deleted them.

According to the police report Adcock admitted to touching two juveniles in the home numerous times. One victim stated it had been going on for over a year and a half. One juvenile reported Adcock had said if they told they would get into trouble.

Law enforcement learned the incidents occurred when the mother of the children was not at home. The report states Adcock has lived at the residence with the victims for three years.

The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.

William Adcock http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_InmateImg042017ZZZ9920741_04232017213513.jpg William Adcock

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

