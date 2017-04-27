Logan middle schools to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’

For the seventh year, the Logan County middle schools will be performing a joint musical and they will be sharing their efforts this weekend as the students present “Beauty and the Beast.”

This year the play will be performed at New Vision Community Church at 111 McDougal Way in Russellville. Show times are Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are just $5 apiece, but due to limited seating it is advised to call 270-542-6398 or 270-539-7777 to get tickets.

Many of the students have been participating in the middle school play for most of the six years now and have been practicing three days a week in order to get ready for this weekend’s productions.

many of the roles are dual cast again this year to give an opportunity for several students to take part in the production.

Many parents have also volunteered their time and skills to help make the production a success.

There will also be free shows next week just for students from around Logan County as they are bused in to see the play.

To contact OJ Stapleton, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394

