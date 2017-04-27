Carter wants to continue camp crusade

A motion to keep options open concerning the future possibility to purchase Wildcat Hollow was squelched Tuesday by a four to three vote. Magistrate Dickie Carter wants to keep the lines of communication open with the Boy Scouts of America and doesn’t want to give up on the possibility of the county purchasing the 758 acres.

Members of the fiscal court had voted to buy the camp in February for $1.1 million dollars, however, that decision was rescinded in March after lack of public support was apparent.

Carter’s motion was to have county attorney Joe Ross write a letter on behalf of the Logan County Fiscal Court to the Lincoln Trails Council, which owns the camp. The First District Magistrate wanted the letter to convey to the scouts that Logan County was still interested in buying the camp if it came up for sale and the price was right.

“I would like them to check with us first if they decide to sell,” said Carter. “This is not an offer right now. They (Lincoln Trails Council) think we are off the grid.” Carter claimed he had heard a lot of others show interest in purchasing the camp and was concerned the county could miss out.

“I know of at least four people who said they were interested,” said Carter, who has been a supporter of the purchase since the county was approached by the Boy Scouts of America.

Carter’s motion was defeated by the same vote taken in March rescinding the decision to purchase the camp. Magistrates Carter along with Jo Orange and Thomas Bouldin were for the letter, while magistrates Barry Joe Wright, Jack Crossley and Drexel Johnson were against. Judge Executive Logan Chick voted no, saying he did not think the community was on board with the action.

Some of the concerns mentioned by the community after the county began talking about the purchase included lack of a plan. The county decided to vote to offer $1.1 million dollars before coming up with a plan of how to maintain the property if the deal were to go through.

One citizen, Jonathan Epley, spoke at a previous fiscal court meeting saying he agreed with the vision, but hasn’t heard a plan.

“How are you going to replenish the $1.1 million dollars? Where are you going to come up with the funds to bring it up to where it needs to be? How are you going to maintain it? How do you know you can get the grants needed?” Epley questioned.

Epley said he felt there were other places in the county that the court could invest in.

“Right now there is no plan. These are questions the citizens are asking,” said Epley.

Wildcat Hollow was created in the late 1960’s. According to William Fuqua, one of the founders, the City of Russellville facilitated the deeds to the property surrounding the lake. Retaining ownership of the lake itself, the city sold 740 plus acres to the Boy Scouts of America for $85,000 in 1968. From that point on for the next 30 plus years the camp flourished as roads were built, structures erected, and a swimming pool dug. Scouts from all over Kentucky, as well as other states, poured into Wildcat Hollow. The camp was crawling with youngsters and their leaders who taught life skills education, leadership development, citizenship, and values training. The Boy Scouts unique methods of program presentation is designed to help build youth with strong character who are physically fit and prepared to be good citizens.

Over the past 10 years, however, the camp has suffered from lack of use and is in need of an overhaul. The swimming pool has been filled in and the structures themselves are in need of repair.

File photo A motion failed on Tuesday to try and get fiscal court to back a possible purchase of the Wildcat Hollow Boy Scout camp. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_wildcat.jpg File photo A motion failed on Tuesday to try and get fiscal court to back a possible purchase of the Wildcat Hollow Boy Scout camp.

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

