Fiscal court appreciated for contribution

Addressing the Logan County Fiscal court Tuesday, Joe Lawrence, who serves as a representative of the county concerning the Memorial Park of Kentucky, thanked magistrates for their donation of $800 towards the park. The memorial is located in Oldham County and commemorates those who fought in the Vietnam War.

A marker depicting counties who participated in the construction of the park is displayed at the memorial, with Logan County being represented as one of ten in the state.

“I want to thank each and every one of you today for your dedication to the park. It is a shame out of 120 counties only 10 participated,” said Lawrence adding, “The park looks beautiful.”

Lawrence gave a few statistics about the soldiers who fought in Vietnam and those who did not come home.

There were 125,000 Kentuckians who served the United States courageously and unselfishly during Vietnam (1962-1975). More than 58,000 Americans gave their lives during the conflict. Among that number, 1105 were Kentuckians. Thousands of those who served were wounded in action and hundreds are still listed as missing in action (MIA).

Fiscal court meets twice a month at 9 a.m. in the historic courthouse on W. 4th Street in Russellville. Magistrates take up business of the county and make decisions as elected officials representing the taxpayers.

During the Tuesday, April 25th meeting, Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory reported collecting $139,055 in the month of March generated from the state inmate population at the detention center.

“The jail has already exceeded its projected budget generated by the state inmate population by $318,000,” said Gregory. The county has collected $1,325,377 in the 2016-17 budgeted year thus far with one more month to go. As of Tuesday morning, 225 inmates resided at the detention center with 132 of those classified as state. The Commonwealth pays the county a percentage daily for inmates who have already been processed through the judicial system and are serving out their sentences.

There were 28 burglaries reported and 38 thefts in the month of March in Logan County, according to Ginger Lawrence, Director of the Emergency Communications Center. Lawrence has been asked by magistrate Dickie Carter for a monthly report of all burglary and theft calls coming into the ECC.

Lawrence reported out of the 28 burglaries, 10 were worked by the Russellville Police Department, 17 by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and one by the Adairville Police Department. Out of the 38 thefts, 19 were worked by the Russellville Police Department, 16 by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, one by the Adairville Police Department and one by the Lewisburg Police Department.

