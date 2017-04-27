Police searching for suspect

The Russellville Police Department is trying to locate a suspect who fled after officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

On Sunday, April 23 at 3 a.m. an officer noticed a 1999 Chevy truck pulling a 12-foot Bush Hog brand rotary cutter out of the parking lot of H&R Agri Power on Nashville Road. The officer believed it to be suspicious considering what time it was. After attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, eventually driving through a wheat field and then getting out and fleeing on foot.

The suspect is still trying to be identified by police. If you have any information on the suspect, please call the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669 or Crime Stoppers at 270-726-5050.