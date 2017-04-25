Supporting those with addiction

By Chris Cooper

[email protected]

Over 70 could be seen Thursday night surrounding the fountain on Russellville’s square as part of the first Lights of Hope event. Those in attendance were there to remember loved ones who are or have been plagued by addiction. The event was co-sponsored by the Youth Action Team and Logan County Faith and Family to raise awareness and remove prejudice against individuals suffering from substance abuse from all walks of life.

“The event went really well,” said Tammy Tinsley, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. “We didn’t get rained out, so that was a good thing.”

Representative Jason Petrie served as keynote speaker at the event. He told of his background as an attorney and how he has seen first hand the affects of substance abuse in the courts. He told of how the laws were changing to help those who suffer from addiction.

“Our goal for this event was to remember those who have lost the battle, support the family and friends still here and offer hope and help with recovery to those that need it,” said Raquel Nash, Secretory of the Youth Action Team. “I have no doubt with the substance abuse problems we have in our county, there are many families hurting.”

Bro. Todd Latham of Grace Recovery Home told his personal account struggling with prescription drugs and how God used his experience to help others. The pastor had gotten hurt in the past and was prescribed pain killers, which he had ultimately become addicted to. He thought nothing good would come from it, but God had other plans.

Grace Recovery Home believes treating an addiction is only part of the healing process. They look to rehabilitate the whole, or at least identify where the greater problem lies. It is a safe and warm environment of mutual understanding. Latham says the program aims to give control back of your life, help reconcile your past and empower those to embrace the future.

At one point during the event, those who attended lit candles in memory of those in their lives who suffer from substance abuse or have passed away as a result. It was a touching moment, said Tinsley.

“We all made a circle around the fountain while Brooke Bibb sang the song ‘Clean.’ It was very emotional and brought about comfort,” said Tinsley.

Opening prayer was given by Jered Patrick of Southern Heights Baptist Church. A memory board was available at the event for displaying loved ones photographs.

Photos submitted Over 70 people attended the first Lights of Hope event Thursday on the Russellville square. The event was meant to remember loved ones who are or have been plagued by addiction. State representative Jason Petrie (left) served as keynote speaker at the event.

