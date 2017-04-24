R’ville Police warn of scam using officer name

By Chris Cooper

Another scam has hit Russellville and this time real names are bring used to entrap those being targeted. According to the Russellville Police Department, a phone scam has been circulating where the caller is using the correct name of an actual police officer to get people to give money.

An elderly citizen received a call recently that her grandson was in jail and in order to get him out, she needed to pay $2,000. At that time, he put an “officer” on the phone with the citizen to confirm her grandson was in jail and his fine needed to be paid. This fake officer had the name of one of the real officers at the Russellville Police Department.

“The Russellville Police Department will never request any payment of fines over the telephone,” said Russellville Police Chief Victor Shifflett. “If anyone calls and says they are from our department and solicit money for bond, you can bet it is not us.”

There have been numerous scams going on in Logan County within the past year. Some are from callers, while some are brave enough to knock on your front door. Some are offering services they never complete and others claim you haven’t paid your utility bill and must do so or your service will be cut off.

“I don’t necessarily think it is happening more often now,” said chief Shifflett. “It is more people are reporting it now and we are able to let the public know to watch out for them.”

Shifflett said this recent scam involving the impersonation of one of his officers is a new one to him. “They (scammers) must have done a little research and know who works here,” said the chief. “That is one I’ve never heard of.”

“We would never call citizens and ask for money to get their loved one out of jail. It doesn’t work that way,” said Shifflett.

Those who attempt to scam someone will use any personal information they have gained to get their foot in the door. If they can familiarize themselves with their victims, it makes it easier to swindle them out of money. When that doesn’t work, threatening the victim with cutting off their electric or water sometimes works, or offering money in exchange for personal information like bank accounts, card numbers, social security numbers or addresses.

The basic thing to remember is not to give any personal information over the phone or to anyone you do not know. Even if they seem to know something about you, it is most likely is a scam.

There have also been scams where the caller will tell you they are from the federal or state government and you have either come into money or owe it.

Crooks use clever schemes to defraud millions of people every year. They often combine sophisticated technology with age-old tricks to get people to send money or give out personal information. They add new twists to old schemes and pressure people to make important decisions on the spot. One thing that never changes: they follow the headlines and the money.

Some scammers can use local numbers as well. So when your phone rings it shows a local telephone number. If you hang up and call it back, a lot of times it will say there is no such number.

If it sounds to good to be true, most of the time it is. Use common sense and if you come into contact with a scam, please contact your local authorities so word can begin to circulate among the community to watch out.

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

