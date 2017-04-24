Two RHS students chosen for Governor Scholar program

Russellville High School received notice that two students have been chosen to represent us during the Governor’s Scholarship Program this summer.

Congratulations to the following students: Ms. Ashlee Gilbert, daughter of Don and Holly Gilbert, is a junior at RHS, and Mr. Will Mullen, son of Jason and Tanya Mullen, who is also a junior at RHS.

These students join approximately 1,000 other GSP students who were chosen from a pool of about 2,000 candidates for this prestigious honor. The Governor’s Scholars Program strives to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.

Established in 1983, the program provides academic and personal growth through the balance of a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life experience. Students must complete an application and compete with others from across the state. Those selected attend the program free of charge.

