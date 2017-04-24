LCHS band performs at WKU

The Logan County High School Cougar Symphonic Band performed at the Kentucky Music Educators Association District 3 Concert Performance Assessment on April 12 at Western Kentucky University. The Cougar Band received “Distinguished” ratings from all four adjudicators – which is the highest rating an ensemble can receive.

The ensemble performed difficult band literature and worked very hard to achieve these ratings. Because of its distinguished rating, the Cougar Band has qualified to perform at the upcoming KMEA State Concert Performance Assessment at the University of Louisville in May.

The Kentucky Music Educators Association is the Kentucky state-level affiliate of The National Association for Music Education. KMEA consists of over 1,000 professional music educators at all levels from kindergarten to the university level.

LCHS Symphonic Band performs under the direction of Mr. David Dayton and its members are as follows: Flute- Gracie Ardrey, Lauren Batten, Bailey Borders, Rylee Hobbs, Taylor McGuire, Mary Mayhugh, Zoe Hoots, Kaleigh Laurent, and Kiley Rager. Oboe- Carlyn Abney. Clarinet- Austin Beaty, Bethany Borders, Alexis Davis, Caitlyn Epley, Abigail Henderson, Hannah Lawrence, Lindsey Morgan, Kaylee McPherson, Rachel Pitts, Grace Richardson, Jeffrey Schrock, Brooklyn Utley, and Michelle Woolsey. Bass Clarinet- Aaliyah Townsend, Jacob White, and Summer Thomas. Alto Saxophone- Zoe Beasley, Kaitlyn Flatt, Ethan McMurray, McKenzie Thomason, and Ruth Vasquez. Tenor Saxophone- Ruthie Thomas and Elias Parsons. Baritone Saxophone- Bailey Pfistner. Trumpet- Hayden Blick, Ross Coursey, Austin Epley, Bridgett Farmer, Celsey Hankins, Erica Lyons, Jillian McLellan, Morgan Smith, Katlyn Thompson, and Courtney Young. French Horn- Hannah Crutchfield, Sara Montgomery, Dawson Rogers, Ava Simmons, and Brayden Yates. Baritone- Penelope Coles, Paloma Crafton, and Angus Moore. Trombone- Haley Belcher, Thomas Bilyeu, and Jack Mills. Tuba- Caleb Hardison and Christian Hines. Bass- Raleigh Hightower and Blake Hopkins. Percussion- Wesley Ammons, Alyssa Anderson, Taylor Borders, Ashlynn Canler, Mollie Crawford, Michael Cropper, Lauren Pitts, Bailey Sanford, and Korbin Scruggs.