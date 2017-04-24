Chorale to host free spring concert

The final concert for the deGraffenried Chorale this season will be this weekend at the historic Logan County Courthouse.

The Chorale will be performing a fun show titled “For the Love of Music” and there will be several types of music performed. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, but you will want to get there early as the annual silent auction will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the hallway on the first floor of the courthouse.

“My whole concept with this concert was when I got to thinking about how polarized we are in this country,” said director Mary Beth Dowden. “Even in our chorale there are so many diverse opinions about politics, but one thing that can bring people together is music. It can be a unifying force and this show is in celebration of that.”’

The Chorale will be accompanied by a several of talented musicians.

Fifth Street Brass will be performing with the Chorale and also playing a set themselves. Tom O’Kelley will be performing on percussion, Susan Allpress will be playing flute in one piece and Ellyn Kerchenski will be playing french horn.

Another fun twist will be when children and grandchildren of Chorale members will be singing along with Sarah Fox as she performs some songs from South of Music.

Other selections on the evening will include “We are the Music” from It’s a Grand Night for Singing, Elton John’s :Your Song, ” and a double quartet singing an a cappella arrangement of the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

Some of the soloists on the evening will be Philip Crawford on “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera, David Baker singing “I Write the Songs” and Iris Perez in one of the group performances.

“In tying all of these songs together will be quotes about what music means to people – famous and not so famous,” Dowden said. “And they will be read throughout the evening by members of the Chorale.”

As always, the concert is free to the public, but tax deductible donations will be accepted. Everyone is also invited to help support the Chorale through the silent auction fundraiser.

“This is going to be a fun celebration of what is wonderful and beautiful with music and art and how that can be a positive influence on peoples lives in times of stress and fear and sadness,” Dowden said. “So many important moments in life, we can be brought together by music. It’s been certainly true in my life.”

