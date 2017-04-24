LCHS holds basketball awards banquet

The Logan County High School girls and boys basketball teams held their end-of-the season banquet on Sunday, April 9th to recognize the players for the 2016-17 season.

Girls Basketball—Varsity Award Winners: Best 3-Point FG Percentage/Most Assists and Senior Award—Logan Williamson; Best Free Throw Percentage/Most Assists and Senior Award—Ann-Meguiar Bouldin (not pictured); Offensive Award/Most Rebounds and Senior Award—Jessica Hines; Defensive Award—Abi Lindsey (not pictured); Coaches Award and Senior Award—Jordan Woodard (not pictured); Most Improved Award—Ja’Mica Key; 6th Woman Award—Carlie Alvis, Blayke Bingham and Sarah Beth Hale (not pictured); MVP—Jessica Hines.

Girls Basketball JV Award Winners—Selfless Award—Hannah Goss (not pictured); Toughness Award—Sarah Beth Hale (not pictured); Relentless Award—Halie Borders ((not pictured).

Freshmen Award Winners—Offensive Award—Kennedy Nichols; Most Improved Player—Gracie Christian and Defensive Award—Paige Vanzant (not pictured).

Boys Basketball—Varsity and JV Award Winners: Offensive Award—Kelby Epley; MVP—Austin Rayno; Sixth Man Award— Mykal Hampton; Coaches Award and Hustle Award— Jonathan Furlow; – Defense Award—Ethan Smock; MVP and Offensive Award—Tommy Krohn; Coaches Award— Third Bell; Senior Award and Scholar-Athlete Award Will Bingham; Defense Award—Reggie Powell (not pictured); Team Player Award—Caden McKinnis (not pictured); Most Improved—Matthew Mullins (not pictured); Hustle Award—Anthony Dancer (not pictured) ; Most Improved and Senior Award—Tervareus Bowen (not pictured); Cougar Award and Senior Award—Jack Wright(not pictured); Team Player Award and Senior Award—Robert Dancer (not pictured); Athlete Award –John Mark Page- Scholar (not pictured); and Hustle Award— Nick Wooden (not pictured).

Freshman Award Winners: MVP—D.J. Johnson; Coaches Award—Devon Carter; Team Player—Brady Griggs; Defense Award—Ashton Gregory (not pictured); Most Improved—Dalton Thompson (not pictures); Hustle Award—Jay Hardison (not pictured); and Offensive Award-Nathaniel Vick (not pictured) and Dylan Basham (not pictured).