Russellville family given WWII honors for late father

On Monday April 17th, at his Bowling Green office, U.S. Senator Rand Paul presented medals and certificates including the Bronze Star to Jeffrey Grosnik, in honor of his late father, U.S. Army, Private First Class Otto M. Grosnik, Medical Detachment, 137th Infantry Regiment.

The medals were for meritorious achievement in active ground combat against the enemy, effective December 13th, 1944, while serving with Medical Detachment, 137th Infantry Regiment, 35th Infantry Division, in support of the “Sante Fe” Division’s drive through Occupied Europe. Private First Class Grosnik’s exemplary performance of duty in active ground combat was in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit and the Army of the United States.

The honors included the Bronze Star Medal and Bronze Star Certificate (posthumously), the Army of Occupation Medal with Germany Clasp, the Combat Medical Badge and a Cold War Recognition Certificate.

Also, in appreciation for his father’s service and defending the constitution, Senator Paul also presented Grosnik with a signed Constitution.

The Grosnik family in attendance included Jeffrey and his wife Karen Grosnik of Russellville, Laurie Grosnik and her fiancé Sean Collicott from California, Jeff Gillespie and Kristen and Terry White (daughter and her family) with children Davis, John Carson and Turner.

