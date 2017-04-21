Gunderson joins Auburn Banking team

Staff Report

Krystal Gunderson recently joined the Auburn Banking Company team (Russellville branch) as their newest loan officer. Krystal comes to the banking institution from BB&T in Russellville where she worked in lending for four and a half years. She also worked for CitiFinancial for 11 years prior.

Krystal is a graduate of Logan County High School and Western Kentucky University. She became interested in banking to help others with their financial plans. It’s not just about business for her, it’s about connecting to the customer and helping them with their dreams.

“I love to help people. Customer service is something I have always wanted to be involved in. To be able to work with the public, especially those in my community, and be a part of making their financial goals come true, is a rewarding experience for me,” said Krystal.

Becoming a partner with Auburn Banking Company allows Krystal to put her financial and customer service talents to work on a local level. Auburn Banking Company is a local institution caring for the citizenry of Logan County.

“Being a native of Logan County and having an opportunity to help my neighbors creates a personal satisfaction for me,” said Krystal adding, the corporate world cannot compare to that local touch.

Krystal invites those in need of banking services to come in and sit down with her. She says she will do all she can to help make your needs a reality.

Brian White, President at Auburn Banking Company, is very excited to have Krystal as part of the team.

“She brings with her a lot of experience and knowledge,” said White. “We are looking forward to Krystal’s lengthy experience with banking and her passion to serve the clients of Logan County. She cares for those she serves and she will be a good fit for our bank.”

Krystal and her husband Guy have eight-year-old twin sons, Gus and Lan Gunderson.

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

Photo by Chris Cooper Krystal Gunderson (right) is pictured with Auburn Bank President Brian White. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1530.jpg Photo by Chris Cooper Krystal Gunderson (right) is pictured with Auburn Bank President Brian White.

