Concerned Citizens helping many in Logan

Concerned Citizens of Logan County is in need of one of more refrigerators to store donations to its food bank. The non-profit already has one, however, it has proved not to be enough for the donations that are coming in of perishable items such as eggs, meat and vegetables.

Concerned Citizens partner with the Feed America program. At times the organization will donate large quantities of food that are in need of refrigeration. To allow ample time for those who need the food to come and get it, refrigeration is necessary, said Concerned Citizens Director Dorris Vick.

“We are so very thankful to be a part of the Feed America program. We have the need here to offer these items but we need the capability to store the food until we can distribute it,” Vick said. “If you have an old refrigerator that still works and you would like to donate it, we would be very grateful.”

Concerned Citizens of Logan County has been helping local citizens for many years. From food, clothing and eye glasses to heating and cooling, summer youth camp and a thriving tutoring program, the agency has touched many lives in its existence. But they could not do it, said Vick, without the support of those in the community.

The Concerned Citizens offers a Clothes Closet, located at 163 South Morgan Street in Russellville. The Clothes Closet runs on donations from the community as well. You can donate clothes instead of throwing them out and they will go to those locally who need them. Also given away are woman’s personal hygiene products.

The non-profit is gearing up for its Summer Youth Camp offered to at-risk, disadvantaged children. Twice a week volunteers take the group of children to the Carpenter Center to swim and also feeds them a sack lunch each day. There are planned activities throughout the week as well as educational opportunities covering math and reading skills.

Last year the camp saw 25 in the program. “We had to cap it off at that number because that’s all we could handle with the amount of volunteers we had,” said Vick, who is hoping more volunteers will come in and they can offer the camp to more kids. The camp is for those from 6 through 18 years of age. “The youth are so bored and they don’t have anything to do.”

To help with that expense, Concerned Citizens is asking for members of the community to help by sponsoring children. The cost to sponsor a child will be $60.

Are you in need of eye glasses? Concerned Citizens works with Kentucky Vision to allow for free eye glasses to those who qualify. There are already 75 people who have taken advantage of this program. All you have to do is bring in a prescription for eye glasses and you can then go online and pick the pair you like. They will be mailed to your address free of charge.

A fan and air conditioning drive is also beginning. This is something the Concerned Citizens has done for years. Collecting donated fans or window air conditioners provide comfort to elderly and disabled individuals. If you have a fan or window air conditioner and would like to donate it, you can drop it off at the KP Hall on Fifth Street in Russellville.

“We are starting to kick off our fundraising campaign,” said Vick. “We will be hosting a Pie Sale May 13. People can call in and order any pie they chose and we will deliver it to the address they list. Pies will be homemade and will range in price. To order a pie, call 270-725-8721.

A Fish Fry is scheduled for May 20 in the parking lot at Farmers Hardware in Russellville. Come and get some good fried fish and help out those in need in the process.

For more information about how to donate or volunteer, call the Concerned Citizens at 270-725-8721.

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

