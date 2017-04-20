Posey trial moved to September

The trail date set for April 3 for Greg “Jap” Posey has been moved to Sept. 11, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. in the Logan County Circuit Court. The date was continued due to additional discovery provided to both the Commonwealth and the defense by the Russellville Police Department.

The Hon. John L. Atkins, 3rd Circuit out of Christian County will serve as special judge. Atkins was assigned the case after Circuit Judge Tyler Gill recused himself from presiding as judge because he will most likely be called as a witness.

Posey is charged with killing Patrick “PJ”Gilbert July 24, 2016, and being in possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Posey was was arraigned Thursday, July 28, 2016, the day he was arrested for shooting and killing Gilbert.

Gilbert was found shot multiple times July 24, 2016, on Edwards Street in Russellville, which sparked the search for Posey soon after as a person of interest. Posey came into the Russellville Police Department on his own for questioning. After interviewing him, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. Posey is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Posey has a lengthy arrest record for drug trafficking charges and has served time in the state penitentiary for federal crimes. According to the Russellville Police Department, Posey made numerous threats to potential witnesses in the case and law enforcement officials who attempted to contact him.

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.