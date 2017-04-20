Finalists named for Russellville superintendent

Four finalists have been announced for the Russellville Independent superintendent job, which will be vacated by Leon Smith when he retires at the end of June.

The screening committee this week presented a short list of finalists to the board for their consideration. It includes two local candidates and two from outside Logan County.

The local candidates are John Myers and Janet Hurt.

Myers is currently Director of Pupil Transportation and Supervisor of Facilities and Maintenance for Russellville Independent. He is also the high school football coach. Prior to moving to the central office, Myers also served as principal at Russellville High School for several years.

Hurt is currently an Associate Professor at Western Kentucky University. She has also worked as a consultant for Russellville Independent and before that spent several years as an assistant superintendent for Logan County schools.

The two outside candidates are Bart Flener and Mike Stevenson.

Flener is currently an assistant superintendent at the Murray Independent School District. He also serves as Murray High School’s boys’ basketball coach. Before taking the job at Murray, Flener was the basketball coach at Asbury College, but also coached at several Kentucky high schools – including Glasgow in the Fourth Region, where he won an All A Classic state championship in 2001.

Stevenson is the principal at Warren Central High School in Bowling Green. He is also a former principal at Lost River Elementary in Warren County and also served as a middle school principal in Caldwell County and the high school principal at Christian County High School. Prior to working at Warren Central, Stevenson served as a leadership coach with the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative serving school districts throughout south central Kentucky.

According to Phil Eason, a consultant with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) who is assisting the Russellville Board in this process, the screening committee was very effective in fulfilling its responsibility to the board.

“It’s easy to understand why each member’s respective group selected them to serve in this very important capacity,” praised Eason. “They were very focused, thorough and purposeful in fulfilling their responsibilities, and as a result, the Board has a strong list of finalists to consider.”

Bart Flener http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_flener.jpg Bart Flener Mike Stevenson http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Stevenson.jpg Mike Stevenson Janet Hurt http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Hurt.jpg Janet Hurt John Myers http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Myers.jpg John Myers

Myers, Hurt among four candidates

