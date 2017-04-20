LCHS Beta competes at state meet

In late January, a group of students from Logan County High School competed at the Kentucky State Senior Beta Convention, and several students qualified to compete in the National Senior Beta Convention. Maria Wells placed 3rd in Poetry Division 1. Tanner Morrow placed 1st in Social Studies Division 1. In addition, Jaclyn Batchelor and Lydia Manley placed second in the Special Talent competition. The National Senior Beta Convention will be held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida in late June.

The Logan County High School Beta Club also recently attended the annual Spring District Meeting held at Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green. Several placed in their competitions there as well. Kaitlyn Foster placed 1st in the Speech competition. Tanner Morrow once again placed 2nd in Social Studies. Jaclyn Batchelor and Lydia Manley placed together a second time, coming in 1st in group talent. John Mark Page ran for the office of district president and won. Page will be the district’s 2017-2018 Beta president.

Logan County High School is very proud of what these students have accomplished. We hope the students moving on to the national convention represent Logan County well in their competitions.

