Good Samaritan to hold Fish Fry April 29

Logan County’s Good Samaritan and its director Denise McDonald has already kicked off the 2017 year busy. In March alone, Good Samaritan saw and assisted a total of 443 households.

To help Logan Countians, Good Samaritan received 4,039 lbs of food from Wal-Mart and 2,629 lbs from Ruler Foods. The non-profit assisted with food for 696 people. Over 1,251 items were donated for the food pantry and 9,062 items have been donated through United Way’s Feed the Need campaign for a total of 10,313 items donated in March.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and volunteered,” said McDonald. “Through this abundance of giving, we were able to stock our shelves with much needed items. However, we are always looking for donations of food to keep out pantry stocked.”

On April 5th, Good Samaritan was given the opportunity to receive 900 dozen eggs and a pallet of chocolate milk for immediate distribution due to dating issues. The sell by dates were fast approaching. Feeding America was treating the items as a Mobile Pantry distribution meaning there were no qualifications to pick up. McDonald soon got to work making contacts that benefited many areas throughout the county.

“For quite some time now I have wanted to develop contacts in the outlying cities of the county for distributions closer to those in need. Many people just can’t make it to Russellville on such short notice to be able to benefit from the assistance available,” McDonald said. “I took a whole day devoted to finding those much needed contacts. Thanks to God and those who love Him, we were finally able to get the food to distribution points in Adairville, Auburn and Lewisburg. We hope to be able to distribute produce this summer at these same distribution sites.”

McDonald wants to thank the Adairville Fish and Game Club (Rita Burton), Auburn Senior Center ( MaryAnn Henry) and Lewisburg Cumberland Presbyterian Fellowship Hall (Susan and Bryson Price) for all their assistance in making this possible. These were the sites where the Mobile Food Pantry visited.

“Our ability to respond quickly to Feeding America increases our chances of being able to receive these bonus items at no costs to us,” said McDonald.

Good Samaritan also offers free tax help program through VITA. This year, the program helped 350 file their tax returns with 28 self-filers.

“My goal with this program is to help others learn how to file their taxes in the future by the help we provide,” said McDonald.

Good Samaritan is gearing up for their annual Fish Fry Fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 at First Baptist Church, 277 South Main Street in Russellville. This is the biggest fundraising event for the local non-profit and money generated from the fish fry will go directly to help those in need in Logan County. The fish fry will be held from 4-7 p.m. Modern Woodman will match up to $1,500 collected.

“We really need the community’s support,” said McDonald. We receive funding from other areas, but we relay a great deal on the community itself to continue helping those in need right here.”

Another event planned by the Good Samaritan is the WKU Mobile Health and Wellness Unit. They will offer free health screening for cholesterol and glucose Wednesday, May 10 from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Logan County Good Samaritan, 602 East 4th Street in Russellville. For more information, call 270-745-6948.

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-7826-8394.

