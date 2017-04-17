UK choir performs for Russellville students

For the NDL

The Russellville Arts Council in Kentucky, presented a great choral and cultural experience at deGraffenried Auditorium on Thursday, April 13, but on Friday, April 14, Stevenson Elementary, Russellville High School and area school students were treated with special performances from the wonderfully talented Men’s Chorus students from the University of Kentucky.

Photos submitted Members of the University of Kentucky men’s choir perform on Friday at Stevenson Elementary. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SES-Town-Hall-Teddy-Bear-and-Chorale-036.jpg Photos submitted Members of the University of Kentucky men’s choir perform on Friday at Stevenson Elementary. Students at Stevenson Elementary enjoyed the performance. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SES-Town-Hall-Teddy-Bear-and-Chorale-047.jpg Students at Stevenson Elementary enjoyed the performance.