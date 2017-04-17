Posted on by

UK choir performs for Russellville students


For the NDL

Photos submitted Members of the University of Kentucky men’s choir perform on Friday at Stevenson Elementary.


Students at Stevenson Elementary enjoyed the performance.


For the NDL

The Russellville Arts Council in Kentucky, presented a great choral and cultural experience at deGraffenried Auditorium on Thursday, April 13, but on Friday, April 14, Stevenson Elementary, Russellville High School and area school students were treated with special performances from the wonderfully talented Men’s Chorus students from the University of Kentucky.

For the NDL

