Cities busy with festivals and growth

Logan County is fortunate to have four cities within its borders providing individuality and offering a quality of life for those who live there. There are always changes going on in these cities in attempt to continue growth and prosperity, as well as allow visitors to view what wonderful communities we have.

Recently in the City of Lewisburg a Crossroads IGA is being planned right down from the city hall. No construction has taken place yet, however, a ground breaking is scheduled late spring or early summer and completion on the project will hopefully be by the fall of this year.

Lewisburg’s Crossroads IGA will be similar to the one in Rockfield on the way to Bowling Green. According to Lewisburg Mayor Bert Adler, Houchens Industries, which owns the Lewisburg IGA, purchased property years ago on 431 Main Street next to the T-Mart. The IGA in the Lewisburg shopping center will be closing.

The city also recently sold the old skating rink to Jeff Keeton. Three businesses are expected to be open soon including a pizza restaurant, a pawn shop and a car lot.

The City of Lewisburg is in the process of applying for a Land and Conservation grant to purchase new playground equipment and update wiring at the city park. Estimated cost for those projects is $37,000.

The city’s sewer department recently changed treatment processes from chlorine to parasitic. Safety issues were named for the change.

“The chlorine gas is so dangerous,” said Mayor Adler. “If we were to have a very small leak, we would have to evacuate the entire city.”

There will only be an added expense to the city of approximately $20 per month for the change. “The expense will be worth it in the end. Twenty dollars a month more can’t compare to a life,” said the mayor.

The Purple Martin Festival held for so long in Lewisburg, sponsored by the Lions Club, will not happen again this year. However, the city of Lewisburg would eventually like to take over that event, said mayor Adler.

The City of Auburn has a new fire station coming along. It has taken longer than expected on the project having to switch architects mid-project. However, work has begin again and the project is expected to wrap up by the end of this year. The $685,000 dollar project is located in the old Howlett Chevrolet building on Main Street in Auburn. The department has outgrown its current fire station and much needed space to pull out the fire trucks was one of the deciding factors. The current fire station was built 50 years ago and is located on the square in Auburn.

The city has already applied and received notice of a grant awarded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund to purchase new playground equipment. A new slide has already been added to the Auburn Park.

It is now legal for alcohol to be sold within the Auburn City limits, however, no applications thus far have been submitted.

Expansion to the sewer plant in Auburn is well on its way. All three archaeological surveys have been complete and passed and hopefully there will be a ground breaking soon. The expansion comes on the heels of Champion Petfood hooking up to the system. The expansion will allow for future growth for the industry as well as the city.

Auburn is gearing up for the many festivals held there. They are as follows:

Bluegrass Festival- May 12-13 (City Park)

Tractor Show- June 1, 2 and 3 (City Park)

Car Cruise-In- July 1 (City Park)

Fireworks show- July 2 sponsored by New Friendship Baptist Church (City Park)

Dog Days of Summer- Aug. 11-12 (throughout the city)

Masonic Lodge Fish Fry- June 3 (Senior Center)

Bids have been accepted for sidewalk repairs throughout the city very soon. The city has an ADA plan to bring them into compliance. There will be sewer line replacements (350 feet) for Bellair Drive and near Amanda Gordon Drive.

The City of Adairville is still working on the paperwork associated with the sale of alcohol within its city limits.

Organizers of the annual Strawberry Festival are working diligently tying to get all the ducks in a row for this happening event. The car show will be held May 13 on the square. Numerous activities will be held the entire week of the 15th leading up to the big day on the 20th when the parade will take place.

The City of Adairville will soon have a Code Enforcement Board to regulate and enforce its ordinances on the books. Police Chief Roger Lindsey will be acting as the Code Enforcement Officer as well.

A few of the most common problems code enforcement faces are overgrown yards and abandon vehicles and property. Other common problems involve trash and debris accumulating in a yard or property simply being allowed to deteriorate.

The City of Russellville is currently still working on getting the new senior center opened. The new center, located where the old library used to be on 6th Street, will also house Community Action. The county just recently signed a check for $200,000 towards the project. Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton said he already has bids out for a sprinkler system and remodeling on the inside will begin soon. The heating and cooling units will also have to be replaced.

“This would not be possible if it were not for the generosity of the Logan County Fiscal Court,” said Stratton. “We have a wonderful working relationship between the City of Russellville and Logan County’s government.”

Thanks also goes out to members of the fiscal court for budgeting an additional $25,o00 to go to the city-county park. The funds will go for replacing 12 benches, 2 swing sets, 12 grills, picnic tables and ball goals.

