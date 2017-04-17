Lights of Hope supports victims of substance abuse

On Thursday, April 20, on the square in Russellville, an event will be held to support victims and survivors of substance abuse. Lights of Hope is a ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. to raise awareness and remove prejudice against individuals suffering from substance abuse from all walks of life.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Youth Action Team and Logan County Faith and Family.

“Our goal for this event is to remember those who have lost the battle, support the family and friends still here and offer hope and help with recovery to those that need it,” said Raquel Nash, Secretory of the Youth Action Team. “I have no doubt with the substance abuse problems we have in our county, there are many families hurting. It is my wish that on this night they will find some hope and peace in knowing they are not alone.”

Opening prayer will be given by Jered Patrick of Southern Heights Baptist Church and the keynote speaker will be State Representative Jason Petrie.

The Youth Action Team of Logan County formed in 1991. Mission of the Youth Action Team of Logan County Inc. is to promote and support the physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional well-being of the youth of Logan County. The non-profit addresses the identifiable issues such as promoting the prevention of alcohol, tobacco, other drugs and violence in Russellville/Logan County among young people, while keeping in mind that the youth are the foundation of the community and the future. They combine resources to form a strong team to work toward this goal.

A memory board will be available at the event for displaying loved ones photographs. The display will be kept up throughout the weekend.

Brooke Bibb will sing “Clean” and Bro. Todd Latham from Grace Recovery Home will be a special guest.

The mission of the Logan County Faith and Family Coalition is to provide education, funding, and activities to promote an addiction free community.

“The Coalition is excited to be able to partner with the Logan County Youth Action Team for this event as it helps to bring awareness, honor the lives of victims and survivors of substance abuse, and give hope for all,” said Carol Kees of the Logan County Faith and Family.

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

