Cornelius named principal at SES

Robin Cornelius was named as the new permanent principal at Stevenson Elementary School on Thursday.

She was introduced by superintendent Leon Smith, who said it was an easy hire to make.

“After the site based council interviewed her, I asked them if there was any need in even talking to anyone else,” Smith said.

Cornelius had been serving as the school’s interim principal since November when she took over for Lisa White after she took a position as the reading outreach coordinator for Russellville Independent Schools.

At the time, Cornelius was serving as the district’s instructional coach and Smith praised Cornelius’s commitment to Stevenson by stepping up to be the interim principal.

“If she had not been hired, she would have had to either go to another district or go back into the classroom,” Smith said.

Prior to being the district instructional coach, Cornelius was the assistant principal at Stevenson Elementary. Cornelius came to Russellville five years ago from the Bowling Green Independent District.

“We are very pleased to welcome her as our new principal,” Smith said.

The school district has just begun the process of hiring a new principal at the high school as well.

The principal position was posted on Thursday, April 13 with the Kentucky Department of Education. The Russellville Jr./Sr. High School SBDM council and superintendent or designee will be hiring the next principal. Dr. Steven Moats, Chief Academic Officer, will be the superintendent designee to chair the SBDM council in the search for a new principal.

Also, Smith will be retiring as superintendent in June. The search is already under way for his replacement. At the end of March, the Russellville superintendent screening committee announced that they had received 13 applications for the position. Of those, 11 are in state applicants and two out of state applicants.

OJ Stapleton|NDL Superintendent Leon Smith (left) introduced Robin Cornelius as the new principal at Stevenson Elementary on Thursday. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0017.jpg OJ Stapleton|NDL Superintendent Leon Smith (left) introduced Robin Cornelius as the new principal at Stevenson Elementary on Thursday.

By OJ Stapleton [email protected]

To contact OJ Stapleton, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

To contact OJ Stapleton, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.