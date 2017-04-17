Logan Pre-School sign-ups begin

It’s that time again for parents in the Logan County School District to have their children screened for preschool. Screenings for the 2017-2018 school year will be conducted April 21 and April 28. If you have a preschool age child and wish to schedule an appointment, please call 270-726-2436.

In Logan County, preschool is on a half-day schedule, Monday through Thursday. The morning session is from 8-11 a.m. and the afternoon session goes from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In the Logan district, there are only six preschool classrooms – one each at Adairville, Olmstead, Chandlers and Lewisburg, and two at Auburn.

Remember, classes are limited to just 20 students for each session, so not all 3-and 4-year-old’s get to attend preschool.

Children can qualify for the preschool program in five different areas – speech/language, cognitive, motor, personal/social and adaptive.

“If there are concerns or developmental delays in any of those areas, we will bring them back in for further evaluation,” said Jane Wilkins, Preschool Director for the school district.

“Preschool just gives kids a good start before going to Kindergarten,” said Wilkins. “They learn so much – and not even all of it is academic. They learn so many things like what to expect when going to school and how to stand in line. It’s just a great way for them to start their education.”

The Chandlers Preschool Program is a thriving part of the educational experience. Preschool teacher Mrs. Heather Brown teaches her students many lessons preparing each of them for Kindergarten. The educational journey begins at an early age and according to Mrs. Brown it is very important.

“I love teaching this age,” said Brown, who began her career five years ago. “Young children are like sponges, soaking up everything they are taught. It is amazing to watch them when they get it and when that light goes off.”

Brown is a graduate of Logan County High School and has earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Western Kentucky University. She and her husband are expecting their first child in September.

The preschool experience, said Brown, encompasses so many areas. One area of emphasis is getting the preschoolers acquainted with the technology they will be using to learn throughout their educational journey. In addition to teaching the children basic skills, it also helps get parents acquainted with the way the educational system works.

“From their A,B,C’s and 1, 2, 3’s, to social skills and just learning how to stand in line, so much can be taught at this age to prepare them for life,” said Brown, who has 33 students on roll.

If a child is admitted to preschool as a 3-year-old, no screening process is necessary to continue in the program as a 4-year-old. Most children who are screened wind up being qualified, but a handful do not. For those that don’t qualify for preschool this year, an informational packet will be given to their parents that explains the skills the children will need to learn before starting kindergarten.

As part of the screening process, children will receive an eye exam.

All six of Logan County’s Preschool Programs were recently named Kentucky All STARS- Kentucky’s expanded five-star quality rating and improvement system for early care and education programs. Studies show that children who attend high quality early learning environments have better math, language and social skills. The unified system serves all early care and education programs that receive public funding including child care centers, Head Start and public preschool.

Kentucky All STARS is based on Kentucky’s Early Childhood Standards and research-based indicators of quality. It recognizes programs that have made a commitment to continuous quality improvement. On the path toward higher quality, programs can benefit from supports including training, technical assistance and coaching.

On the expanded five-star scale, STARS level one is obtained by meeting regulatory requirements. STARS level two is obtained by completing a set of required domains and standards. STARS levels three through five feature a range of points programs must meet in order to meet to move up on the rating scale. While there are required domains for these three STARS levels, programs can choose from a menu of standards to fulfill the requirements.

Logan County’s six Preschool Programs received the top 5 rating.

